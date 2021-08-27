Malaysia's new Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has retained mostly familiar faces in his cabinet, but vowed his government will be more open as it seeks to curb a worsening pandemic.

The cabinet lineup unveiled on Friday, mirrors that of his predecessor, Muhyiddin Yassin, who resigned August 16 after less than 18 months in office as infighting in his coalition cost him majority support.

Ismail did not name a deputy but kept the four senior ministerial posts, which had been created by Muhyiddin to keep factions in his Malay-majority government happy.

Banker Zafrul Abdul Aziz held on to the powerful finance portfolio while some former ministers swapped portfolios.

'Recycling' government

Opposition lawmakers immediately voiced disappointment with what they called a recycling of the former government, which failed to curb the pandemic despite a seven-month state of emergency and a lockdown since June.

The Southeast Asian nation has the highest per capita Covid-19 infection rate in the region, with more than 1.6 million reported cases, including 15,211 deaths.

Lim Guan Eng, an opposition leader, said the new cabinet was disappointing and raised questions whether Ismail is committed to seeking new solutions to the pandemic and economic recession.

Another opposition lawmaker, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, said it was a “wasted opportunity" for Ismail to bring about real change.

