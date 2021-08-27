China is framing rules to ban internet companies whose data poses potential security risks from listing outside the country, including in the United States.

The ban is also expected to be imposed on companies involved in ideology issues, said an official familiar with the matter, declining to be identified.

Beijing said last month it planned to strengthen supervision of all firms listed offshore, a sweeping regulatory shift that came after a cybersecurity investigation into ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc just days after its US listing.

Under the rules being drafted, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) plans to ban firms, which collect vast amounts of data from users or create content, from overseas listings, said the person.

CSRC didn't immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.