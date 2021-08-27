BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Cuba is set to recognise and regulate cryptocurrencies
The country’s Central Bank will set rules for such currencies and determine how to license providers of related services.
Cuba is set to recognise and regulate cryptocurrencies
This file photo taken on June 17, 2014 in Washington, DC, shows bitcoin medals which use peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. / AFP
Ufuk Necat TasciUfuk Necat Tasci
August 27, 2021

Cuba's government has said it will recognise – and regulate – cryptocurrencies for payments on the island.

A resolution published in the Official Gazette said the Central Bank will set rules for such currencies and determine how to license providers of related services within Cuba.

The popularity of such currencies has grown among a technologically savvy group in Cuba as it has become harder to use dollars, in part because of toughened embargo rules imposed under former President Donald Trump.

The Central American nation of El Salvador recently announced it would recognise use of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin as a way to encourage remittances from its citizens living abroad.

READ MORE: What do Turkey’s cryptocurrency regulations mean for the industry?

The currencies, which can wobbly wildly up and down in value, are usually independent of any central bank and use widely distributed blockchain computer codes to keep track of transfers.

RECOMMENDED

Because they can be used for long-distance transactions that are supposedly anonymous, they are often popular with people attempting to evade government regulations – presumably including US restrictions on sending money to places such as Cuba.

The resolution says the Central Bank can authorise use of cryptocurrencies “for reasons of socioeconomic interest” but with the state assuring that their operations are controlled. It also explicitly noted that operations could not involve illegal activities.

A local cryptocurrency expert, programmer Erich García, said some Cubans are already using such devices, often via gift cards, for online purchases.

READ MORE: Bitcoin tops $50,000 for first time in three months

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US says killed al-Qaeda-linked leader tied to deadly ambush in Syria
Nigeria beat Egypt on penalties to take third place at AFCON
Europe pushes back hard against Trump’s Greenland tariff threats
EU and Mercosur seal landmark trade pact in defiant push against US protectionism
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia
Uganda police deny arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine as President Museveni nears reelection
Seven killed in suspected extortion shooting near Cape Town: police
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal