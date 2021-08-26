The US general overseeing the evacuation from Afghanistan says the United States will “go after” the perpetrators of the Kabul airport attacks if they can be found.

General Frank McKenzie said the attacks on Thursday were believed to have been carried out by fighters associated with Daesh’s Afghanistan affiliate.

He said the attacks, which killed 12 US service members, would not stop the United States from continuing its evacuation of Americans and others. McKenzie warned there are still “extremely active” security threats at the airport in the Afghan capital.

“We expect these attacks to continue,” he said, adding that Taliban commanders have been asked to take additional security measures to prevent another suicide bombing on the airport’s perimeter. He said he sees no indication that the Taliban allowed Thursday’s attacks to happen.

READ MORE: Attack at Kabul airport leaves more than 80 dead

'US determined to retaliate'

McKenzie vowed retaliation for the deadly attack at Kabul airport he blamed on "two suicide bombers assessed to have been ISIS [Daesh] fighters."

"We are working very hard right now to determine attribution, to determine who is associated with this cowardly attack, and we're prepared to take action against them," said General Kenneth McKenzie.

He added that US forces were "prepared and ready to defend against" possible further IS, also known as Daesh, attacks.

READ MORE: US, allies ask people to leave Kabul airport area over Daesh threat