Madagascar is the only place in the world where climate change, not conflict, has caused “famine-like conditions," affecting the health of hundreds of thousands of people, according to the UN World Food Programme (WFP).

More than 1.14 million people in the island country located in East Africa need urgent food and nutrition assistance.

After four years without rain, the level of hunger and food insecurity reached “catastrophic” levels.

The worst drought in four decades has devastated isolated communities whose lives heavily depend on farming in the southern part of the country as many families started to eat insects and locusts to survive.

According to the UN estimates, nearly 30,000 people are currently suffering from level five famine, which is the highest internationally recognised level of food insecurity.

Furthermore, the number of people in critical conditions is expected to rise sharply as the country enters “lean season” before harvest as food stocks dwindle and poor families regularly skip meals.

"This is unprecedented. These people have done nothing to contribute to climate change. They don't burn fossil fuels… and yet they are bearing the brunt of climate change," said the UN World Food Programme's Shelley Thakral.