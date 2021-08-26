UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has expressed deep concern about the deteriorating socio-economic situation in Lebanon and called on all "political leaders to urgently form an effective government of national unity," his spokesman said.

This is needed to "bring immediate relief, justice and accountability... and drive an ambitious and meaningful course for reform to restore access to basic services, restore stability, promote sustainable development and inspire hope for a better future," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

A two-year-long financial meltdown hit a crunch point in Lebanon this month as fuel shortages paralysed much of the country, sparking chaos and numerous security incidents.