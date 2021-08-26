Twin suicide blasts have killed more than 100 people, including 13 US soldiers, outside Kabul airport.

Two blasts and gunfire rocked the area outside the airport on Thursday evening, witnesses said.

Video shot by Afghan journalists showed carnage, with dozens of bodies strewn around a canal on the edge of the airport.

Thursday’s bombings near Kabul’s international airport killed at least 170 Afghans and 13 US troops, Afghan and US officials said, in the deadliest day for American forces in Afghanistan since August 2011.

Earlier, a Taliban official said the toll included 28 of its members.

Adam Khan was waiting nearby when he saw the first explosion outside what's known as the Abbey gate. He said several people appeared to have been killed or wounded, including some who were maimed.

The second blast was at or near Baron Hotel near the airport. The hotel has been a staging point for evacuations, where many people, including Afghans, Britons and Americans, were told to gather in recent days before heading to the airport for airlift.

'Pool of blood'

Ahmedyar, an eyewitness, who was 300 metres away from the blast, said the explosion was very loud and that the civilian casualties are "in hundreds".

"I ran to help those injured in the blast, but could not get close to them. They were all in a pool of blood," he told TRT World.

Footage and pictures shared on Twitter show charred and bloodied bodies scattered in a sewage drain where hundreds of people had waited for hours to verify their documents.

Khan, a witness, who was waiting outside the airport, said the explosion went off in a crowd of people waiting to enter the airport.

Khan, who said he was standing about 30 metres away, said several people appeared to have been killed or wounded, including some who lost body parts.

Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Dr Abdullah Abdullah also calling it a “terrorist attack”.

“I strongly condemn the terrorist attack at Kabul Airport which killed and wounded a large number of the civilians,” he posted on Twitter.

The Taliban condemned the deadly blasts saying the US forces were responsible for security in the area where the explosion occurred.

“The Islamic Emirate strongly condemns the bombing targeting civilians at Kabul airport,” a statement released by the group’s spokesman on Twitter said.