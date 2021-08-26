Jailed and tortured, Jean Noyoma Kovounsouna was one of the tens of thousands of victims of former Chadian president Hissene Habre's brutal reign.

The autocrat died aged 79 of Covid-19 on Tuesday in Senegal, where he was serving a life sentence for crimes inflicted under his eight-year dictatorship.

But his death has failed to resolve the issue of compensation for those who suffered. So far, not a penny out of millions of expected dollars has been paid.

Habre's rule from 1982 to 1990 was marked by brutal crackdowns on dissent, including torture and executions of opponents.

"It was a time of terror, the police were extremely harsh," the 60-year-old Noyoma said.

"As soon as there were any doubts about your opinion, they came for you, day or night. And nobody was told, neither your family, nor your friends nor anyone else."

"In 1989," he recalled, "I was taken from my place of work and brought to one of N'Djamena's worst prisons. There were six of us in a cell measuring four square metres (yards). I was tortured several times."

Some 40,000 people are estimated to have been killed under Habre, who earned the nickname of "Africa's Pinochet." He was eventually arrested in 2013, tried by a special tribunal set up by the African Union under a deal with Senegal.

In May 2016, he was handed a life term for war crimes, crimes against humanity and torture, a sentence upheld the following year.

The former dictator was also ordered to pay the equivalent of up to $33,000 (30,000 euros) to each of victims, who suffered rape, arbitrary detention and imprisonment during his rule, as well as to their relatives.

But victims' groups say they have not been paid, while suspecting that Habre has left behind a considerable fortune.

Fight until last breath