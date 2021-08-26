The European Court of Human Rights has asked the Polish and Latvian governments to intervene to help migrants camped in dire conditions on the border with Belarus.

Their fate has become part of a broader dispute between the European Union and Belarus and groups such as Polish refugee charity Ocalenie Foundation have grown increasingly concerned for their welfare.

The foundation has been communicating with a group of 32 people on the Belarus side of the border with Poland, using a translator with a megaphone from a distance. It said on Wednesday 25 of them were unwell, with 12 seriously ill.

It said they had no drinking water and had nothing to eat since Tuesday.

"Fifty-two-year-old Mrs Gul will soon die in front of her five children. Rescue is needed NOW," it said on Twitter.

It said the woman was from Afghanistan and had two sons and three daughters with her, the youngest of whom was aged 15. It declined to provide further details about her, but said the other people there were also from Afghanistan.

Additionally, 41 Iraqi nationals are stuck on the Latvia-Belarus border, news agency BNS reported.

Poland and fellow EU states Lithuania and Latvia have reported sharp increases in migrants and refugees from countries such as Afghanistan and Iraq trying to cross their borders.

The European Union accuses Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko of orchestrating the arrival of thousands of people at the borders in retaliation for sanctions imposed on the former Soviet republic.

The Belarusian foreign ministry on Tuesday accused Poland of provoking migrant flows from Afghanistan as part of the US coalition, according to the state-run Belta news agency. It blamed the breakdown in border cooperation on the EU.

Poland's Helsinki Committee for Human Rights said this week it had asked the court to implement the temporary measure.