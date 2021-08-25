Juggling a pack of nachos with a bowl of roasted pepper hummus dip in one hand, and a gigantic cup of ice-cold mint tea in another, I dimmed the lights of the room and got comfortable in my bed. The atmosphere was perfect to binge-watch a new show.

This was my fourth attempt in six months to start Netflix crime drama Ozark. The pilot episode took a month to finish, and I was determined to watch the entire season over the weekend. Two episodes later, I gave up and re-watched The Big Bang Theory instead.

A pre-covid Niha would’ve loved an Ozark, so it bothered me that the show was triggering my anxiety. Then there was an epiphany: I hadn’t watched any new thriller in at least a year, even The Good Place had taken weeks to finish.

Like any inquisitive millennia, I turned to Google.

A Nielson study examining the effect of Covid-19 on entertainment consumption has concluded that people found more comfort in familiar music and television shows during the pandemic. It said 87 percent of the respondents reported listening to the same music they usually listen to and 54 percent said they re-watched episodes of old favourite shows.

“I watched three new shows during the lockdown. It was a mixed feeling. There were times I wouldn’t want to continue and go back to shows I have already watched,” Aamna Fasihi, a communication strategist, told TRT World. “Watching old shows and movies was easier.”

Never has the world needed an escape from reality so desperately. The year 2020 was not only plagued with pandemic grief, but it also saw non-stop news about strenuous global politics, racial and justice protests, and climate events - leaving people to seek solace in different forms of media.

Research conducted in Italy found people spending more time binge-watching during the pandemic. “In particular, women still proved more engaged in watching TV series during Covid-19 emergency while also showing higher levels of anxiety and stress than men. Men reported a higher motivation in bonding with others through watching TV series.”

Nielson's data showed that when audiences needed a break from reality, they travelled back in time to tried-and-true picks like Friends, Family Matters, the Golden Girls, and Two and a Half Men, which, combined, accounted for more than 234 billion viewing minutes throughout the year.

For Sajeer Shaikh, a content creator in Karachi, familiar media acted as an emotional anchor. “It is the only thing I can control because the plot stays the same.”

The comfort of knowing what’s going to happen and the lack of surprises in times of ambiguity is a desperate call for nostalgia. “It [old favourite shows] connected me to a sense of familiarity and a time before the pandemic when things felt freer,” Joseph James, a money mindset coach in Ibiza, told TRT World.

The uncertainty of the pandemic triggered anxious thoughts as we struggled to give up control over our futures. Since our energy is used up due to the stress of the unknown, re-watching the same shows and movies or re-reading the same books provided a sense of comfort and familiarity that was missing from the chaos of a socially distanced world.