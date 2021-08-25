Afghanistan is gaining visibility in the public eye for its considerable mineral wealth. The country sits on the Tethyan Metallogenic Belt (TMB) which stretches from Europe through Turkey, Afghanistan and Iran, considered by geologists to hold one of the highest concentrations of metals and minerals in the world.

Replete with lithium, gold, iron, copper and gems, Afghanistan is subject to new global economic scrutiny amid increasingly global reliance on rare-earth metals to produce consumer technology goods, efficient batteries, advanced military hardware and sophisticated computer chipsets.

Other resources to be found in Afghanistan include oil, natural gas, uranium, bauxite, coal, rare earths, chromium, lead, zinc, talc, sulphur, travertine, gypsum and marble.

Most estimates suggest that Afghanistan is home to at least $1 trillion in mineral reserves, including what could potentially be the world’s largest source for lithium reserves. The figure is questionable, however. For one, the valuation took place in 2010 at the end of a high-performance global commodities cycle.

Other estimates also vary tremendously. In 2010, a former minister of mines assessed Afghanistan’s mineral wealth at nearly $3 trillion. If the figure is accurate, it could potentially be worth more after the global economy’s recovery.

That’s all very good on paper, but little is said about the difficulty in extracting said resources. That’s because most estimates rely on geologic surveys carried out in the 1980s by the Russians. That’s not to say that they’re not accurate, but modern surveying techniques have come a long way in 40 years.

Afghanistan has seen multiple efforts to extract its resources through multiple rounds of government tenders, including one major bid by JP Morgan banker Ian Hannam. Most were discontinued due to security conditions.

In 2018, China’s state-controlled Metallurgical Group and the Jiangxi Copper Company secured rights to Mes Aynak, home to one of the world’s largest copper deposits. The mining bid quickly ground to a halt after discovering that copper deposits were located beneath a UNESCO protected heritage site, and remains in limbo to this day.