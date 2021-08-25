Every time a new warfare technology comes to the fore, it faces critical questions, particularly along the ethical lines. Drones are not an exception.

Despite the military-grade drones being used for counterterror operations across the world, raising serious human rights concerns, the use of UAVs isn't just limited to war-making.

The UAVs display an immense ability by performing in logistics, protecting civilians, and supporting other peaceful purposes in modern warfare.

Drone proliferation by the UN peacekeepers and other international organisations such as NATO and the European Union provides new options to generate peace and stability in conflict areas and war-torn countries.

There has to be a distinction between 'killer' and 'good' drones in respect to how they can be used, indicates French thinker, Gregoire Chamayou, explaining the wide-ranging use of non-military drones.

For the contemporary challenges, the UAVs serve the purpose as the fastest and high-tech tool that involves the trinity of monitoring, detection and accessible life support transportation. They can support operations to enhance civilian protection and safety.

They contribute to the UN peacekeepers' ability to observe, allow constant day and night surveillance, control safe and sound logistic transportation, detect violent rebels or terrorists.

This smart surveillance and detection are practised for tactical search and rescue operations that include hostage scenes for the first time during the UN peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO) in 2003.