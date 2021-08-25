With the complete disintegration of the Afghan military, Afghanistan and the Taliban are once again dominating the global agenda. Although some commentators approach it with a sense of deja vu, recalling a pre-2001 Afghanistan, we may be facing a very different Taliban. For one, it seems that almost all of the leading states have accepted the reality of the movement and are trying to understand the kind of political system it will establish. So far, only Canada has made it clear that it does not recognise the Afghan government under Taliban authority.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described the initial statements of the Taliban spokesman, saying the second Taliban administration would give more importance to fundamental rights and freedoms than the first, as positive. In fact, Turkish officials and Westerners alike want to be cautiously optimistic about these initial words from the movement, though they have expressed concern about human rights violations, and the hindering of the education of women and girls in particular.

Turkish decision makers have been in conformity with other international actors until now, and will likely continue being active in political, economic and security issues in the region in the future. While doing this, Ankara will attempt to take steps within the framework of joint action with NATO, as well as the UN and EU, and its allies.

Until a few weeks ago, Turkey was willing to run the Kabul International Airport under certain conditions following the US withdrawal. Now, the Turkish government is trying to predict the next moves of the Taliban and is developing potential scenarios accordingly.

Unlike other countries, Turkey displays some unique characteristics and relations in Afghanistan, which entails a more active and dynamic policy compared to other Western countries.

First, the presence of Turkish forces that operate the Kabul Airport and will protect it until August 31 stands as an important issue. Although the Taliban openly stated that Turkish troops should leave the country like other NATO forces, Turkey's diplomacy in this regard and contacts on this issue continue. It is understood that the Turkish government is in dialogue with both the Taliban and Turkey’s allies. However, in the last instance, if the Taliban is not convinced on the matter, Turkey should not be expected to push this situation any further.

Second, although around 1,000 Turkish citizens returned to the country, over 4,000 Turks preferred to remain in Afghanistan. In other words, under Taliban rule, Turks will continue to produce, do business and work in Afghanistan, which is undoubtedly a situation that the Taliban desire.