Russia's central regions have battled "extreme" wildfires, fuelled by an unusual heatwave that comes after forest fires linked to the climate crisis ravaged Siberia for most of the summer.

Authorities were fighting 15 wildfires in the Urals region of Sverdlovsk, the Emergencies Ministry said on Wednesday.

The region – which lies on the border of Europe and Asia – faced "extreme fire hazard" due to a heatwave, it added.

Images on social media on Tuesday showed flames on either side of a federal highway between regional capital Yekaterinburg and the Urals city of Perm, forcing the road shut for most of the day, according to reports.

Fires had meanwhile grown so intense in Mordovia, a region southeast of Moscow, that firefighters were forced to escape from a "ring of fire", the ministry said.

And in the Nizhny Novgorod region east of Moscow, nine planes provided by the Emergencies Ministry, the Defence Ministry and the Russian National Guard had dropped 129 tonnes of water onto a large wildfire spreading to neighbouring Mordovia.

Authorities had deployed 1,200 firefighters to put out the blaze, the Emergencies Ministry said.

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday pledged hundreds of millions of dollars to protect the country's forests, saying the nation must learn from the "unprecedented" wildfires that engulfed swathes of Siberia.

