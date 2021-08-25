The Taliban’s lightning offensive in mid-August marks a disastrous end to the 20-year American war in Afghanistan. However, it also serves as a historic milestone for the Middle East, even though Afghanistan is not considered part of the region.

The recent Taliban victory is the historic culmination of events that transpired in the Middle East since the year 1979; as of then the fate of both Afghanistan and the Middle East were linked. While Afghanistan’s current problems can be traced to December 25, 1979 with the Soviet invasion, it could also be linked to the resurgence of political Islam in Iran and Saudi Arabia in the same year.

While it is debated whether Afghanistan belongs to South Asia or Central Asia, I argue that the confluences of these events in 1979, resulting in the fall of Kabul 42 years later, embed the country’s history within the Middle East.

Middle East vs Southwest Asia

While the “Middle East” serves as a focus of identity and belonging for many, or an area of study for some, it is quintessentially an Anglo-American geopolitical construct that excluded Afghanistan. From London’s perspective during the height of its empire, Afghanistan served as a buffer zone preventing imperial Russia from encroaching on British interests in its neighbouring crown colony India.

The geopolitical contest known as the “Great Game” divided ethnic Pashtun tribes along the 1893 Durand line between Pakistan and Afghanistan, a border that reflected Anglo-Russian colonial policy and imperial compromise without taking into account how it split tribal communities. More than a century later, some from these various tribes began joining the ranks of the Afghan Taliban.

During the Cold War, disciplines such as Middle East area studies proliferated in the US, but did not include Afghanistan. As a liminal nation, it did not warrant much attention in its de facto category, South Asia studies; and Central Asia studies did not really exist as most of these nations were still part of the Soviet Union.

Foreign policy bureaucracies in the US mirrored American area studies. After the Cold War the State Department’s South Asian affairs section dealt with Afghanistan, but as a vestige of Pakistan. This was a bureaucratic compartmentalisation that isolated and insulated Afghanistan from events in the Middle East following the collapse of the USSR. This division continued even after 9/11, when DC policy makers invoked the neologism of “Afpak” to link Afghan and Pakistani affairs into a joint but incohesive American foreign policy.

Ideally, the Middle East should be referred to as “Southwest Asia.” Such a term does not necessarily preclude Afghanistan from South Asia, while it prompts a geographical reimagining of Afghanistan that is also linked with Persian-speaking Iran and the Arab world. In the following section I develop the historical trajectories that link Afghanistan to the Middle East.

The year 1979