Around 200 Sikhs and Hindus from Afghanistan have been recently offered a safe passage to India by New Delhi authorities, as India has already arranged flights to evacuate its citizens.

But some of those Afghan religious minorities stuck at the Kabul airport have reportedly preferred to go to the US or Canada than reaching India, a Hindu-majority country.

"What is the harm in seeking migration to the US or Canada? We know the fate of those who migrated to India. There are no job opportunities and many of them either returned or moved to other countries,” said one of those people, who wanted to go to Canada or the US.

The pandemic-hit Indian economy, which was already reeling under slow growth, is not showing any signs of recovery in the near future. The IMF lowered its previous growth forecast of 12.5 percent to that of 8.5 percent for the country.

"Growth prospects in India have been downgraded following the severe second COVID wave during March-May and expected slow recovery in confidence from that setback," said IMF’s latest World Economic Outlook report.

Under the Hindu nationalist Modi government, the country’s human rights situation has also gotten worse, with US senators and the European Union expressing concerns over it.