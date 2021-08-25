US Vice President Kamala Harris has met Vietnam's top leaders, offering support in several key areas including the enhancement of its maritime security in an effort to counter Beijing.

Harris on Wednesday also offered more visits by US warships during her talks with Vietnam's President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, according to a White House official who did not wish to be named.

Harris's seven-day trip to Singapore and Vietnam is part of a broader US strategy to woo allies that Washington hopes will help it challenge China's growing security and economic influence in the region.

During the talks Harris offered Vietnam vaccines and aid to tackle Covid-19 and announced the launch of several programmes to help combat climate change, said the White House official.

Speaking in Hanoi, Harris said there was a need to increase pressure on Beijing over its maritime claims.

"We need to find ways to pressure, raise the pressure…on Beijing to abide by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, and to challenge, its bullying and excessive maritime claims," said Harris during a meeting with the Vietnamese president.

Harris accuses Beijing of coercion

It was the second time in two days Harris has attacked Beijing.

On Tuesday in Singapore, Harris accused Beijing of coercion and intimidation to back unlawful claims in parts of the disputed the South China Sea.

China on Wednesday rejected her comments, charging Washington with trying to drive a wedge between Beijing and its Southeast Asian neighbours.

China has established military outposts on artificial islands in the South China Sea, which is crossed by vital shipping lanes and contain gas fields and rich fishing grounds.

China, Vietnam, Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Taiwan lay claim to parts of the waters.

Over the last few years, tensions between China and Vietnam in the South China Sea have remained high and Vietnam has quietly endorsed the US Indo-Pacific strategy because it takes a hard line against China in the disputed waters.