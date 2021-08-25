President Joe Biden has said US intends to complete its pullout from Afghanistan by August 31 and needs to withdraw rapidly because of a growing risk of militant attacks.

"The sooner we can finish, the better," Biden said on Tuesday of the plan to evacuate Americans, Afghan nationals and US troops from Taliban-controlled Kabul.

"Each day of operations brings added risk to our troops."

The US president said he had discussed the evacuation with Group of Seven leaders earlier on Tuesday and they agreed to "continue our close cooperation to get people out as efficiently and safely as possible."

"We are currently on the pace to finish by August 31," said Biden, who has been under pressure from some European leaders to extend the deadline to ensure the evacuation of everyone who is seeking to flee the country.

READ MORE:CIA head meets Taliban leader as group refuses to delay evacuation deadline

Cooperation with Taliban sought

He said meeting the August 31 deadline was contingent "upon the Taliban continuing to cooperate and allow access to the airport for those who we're transporting out."

"I've asked the Pentagon and the State Department for contingency plans to adjust the timetable should that become necessary," Biden added.

The Taliban have been "taking steps to work with us" so far, Biden said, but there is an "acute and growing risk of an attack by a terrorist group known as ISIS-K [Islamic State-Khorasan]" .

"Every day we're on the ground is another day we know that ISIS-K is seeking to target the airport and attack both US and allied forces and innocent civilians," he said.

US-led troops have ramped up operations to get thousands of people out of Kabul by August 31 –– the deadline set by the US before the fall of the capital for all foreign troops to have pulled out.

Biden said the United States has evacuated 70,700 people since August 14 –– the day before the Taliban took power in Kabul –– including 6,400 in the past 12 hours.

US officials said more than 4,000 Americans were among those flown out of Hamid Karzai International Airport in the Afghan capital.

Several thousand other people have been evacuated by allied European nations, such as Germany and the United Kingdom.

READ MORE: Biden says still hoping for Afghan airlift to end by August 31

'It will not be enough'

Meanwhile, the Taliban urged skilled Afghans not to flee the country on Tuesday and warned the United States and its NATO allies they would not accept an extension to the evacuation deadline.

A spokesman for the group told America to stop taking "Afghan experts," such as engineers and doctors, out of the country.

"This country needs their expertise. They should not be taken to other countries," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told a press conference in the capital.