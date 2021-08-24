Algeria's Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra said that his country has severed diplomatic relations with Morocco due to "hostile actions", following months of resurgent tensions between the North African rivals.

The countries have long accused one another of backing opposition movements as proxies, with Algeria's alleged support for separatists in the disputed region of Western Sahara a particular bone of contention for Morocco.

"Algeria has decided to cut diplomatic relations with the Kingdom of Morocco from today," Lamamra announced during a press conference.

"History has shown... Morocco has never stopped carrying out hostile actions against Algeria," he added.

Lamamra accused Morocco's leaders of "responsibility for repeated crises" and behaviour that has "led to conflict instead of integration" in North Africa.

READ MORE:Morocco signs deals with US-Israeli delegation marking normalisation

'Completely unjustified'

Morocco's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that Algeria's decision to cut diplomatic ties with its neighbour was "completely unjustified", adding that the decision was based on "false, even absurd pretexts".

Algiers' move had nevertheless been "expected given the logic of escalation seen in recent weeks," the ministry said in a statement.

Late last month, Morocco's King Mohamed VI deplored the tensions between the two countries, and invited Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune "to make wisdom prevail" and "to work in unison for the development of relations" between the two countries.

But Algeria's forest fires, which broke out on August 9 amid a blistering heatwave, burned tens of thousands of hectares of forest and killed at least 90 people, including more than 30 soldiers, further stoking tensions.

While critics say Algerian authorities failed to prepare for the blazes, Tebboune declared most of the fires were of "criminal" origin.

Algerian authorities have blamed the independence movement of the mainly Berber region of Kabylie extending along the Mediterranean coast east of the capital.

Algiers has accused Rabat of backing the separatists.

"The Moroccan provocation reached its climax when a Moroccan delegate to the United Nations demanded the independence of the people of the Kabylie region," Lamamra said on Tuesday.

Last month, Algeria recalled its ambassador to Rabat for consultations after Morocco's envoy to the United Nations, Omar Hilale, expressed support for self-determination in that region.

At the time, Algeria's foreign ministry said Morocco thus "publicly and explicitly supports an alleged right to self-determination of the Kabyle people.”