Central Asia, or the fatherland of the Turks, who call the region Turkistan, was paralysed as a result of the brutal political competition, or the ‘Great Game’, in the 19th century between former Russian and British Empires for control over the area.

During the Cold War, much of the region came under the control of communist states of the Soviet Union and China. But Moscow’s disastrous 1979 invasion of Afghanistan paved the way for the penetration of US influence through the anti-Soviet mujahideen movement in the region.

By invading Afghanistan in 2001, Washington increased its influence across the region, which Zbigniew Brzezinski, a top American strategist, described it as the “Eurasian Balkans” due to its ethnically-diverse nature akin to much of Eastern Europe.

But with the recent chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan, Washington ceded space to major players like Russia and China, two powerful players in the new Great Game of Central Asia, according to experts.

“The US interest in Central Asia has considerably decreased in recent years for various reasons. Most Americans appear to accept - willingly or unwillingly - that the region is under Russian influence,” says Ikboljon Qoraboyev, associate professor of International Relations at M. Narikbayev KAZGUU University, in Nur-sultan, Kazakhstan.

“The withdrawal might further enhance the declining interest in Central Asia in Washington and American policymakers might conclude that the Russian influence has not diminished despite US efforts,” Qoraboyev, an Uzbek himself, tells TRT World. As a result, the region might be left to complete Russian dominance, according to the professor.

Current mess

While America’s goals have not changed in the region theoretically, “the US ability to achieve any of those goals to make any progress” in a practical sense has clearly changed for the worse, says Matthew Bryza, former US ambassador to Azerbaijan, a country in close proximity to Central Asia.

“This shameful uncoordinated unplanned US withdrawal from Afghanistan has totally undercut US credibility both within its NATO allies and also with its friends and partners such as states of Central Asia and of course with Afghanistan and its people,” Bryza tells TRT World.

According to the American diplomat, who has worked under several US administrations on how to shape Central Asia policy, the withdrawal “has left a vacuum not only in terms of power in Afghanistan but in perceptions of whether the US can be a reliable partner or not in that part of the world, Central Asia.”

The US withdrawal will allow more competition from China and Russia and they will see the pullout as an opportunity to expand their influences across the region, Bryza says.

“Now that we have abandoned Afghanistan, the US has very few geopolitical or strategic interests in Central Asia except to try to keep the Chinese and the Russians out,” says Edward Erickson, a former US army officer and a retired professor of Military History from the Department of War Studies at the Marine Corps University. As a result, the US will reduce its assistance to those Central Asian states, he adds.

Otabek Omonkulov, a Turkey-based Uzbek expert and an independent academic of international relations, also believes that evolving US policy regarding the region “carries a risk of a total loss of the US influence across Central Asia” as Russia increases its pressure over Uzbekistan and other countries to make them join the Eurasian Economic Union, a Moscow-led initiative.

Declining US interest and power

Like Qoraboyev, Omonkulov also thinks that for Washington Central Asia does not carry as much weight as other regions. Omonkulov described the US withdrawal from Afghanistan as a “defeat not as a pullout”. Like Vietnam, Americans and its NATO allies were “forced to leave” Afghanistan, according to the analyst.

Omonkulov also establishes connections between the US pullout from Uzbekistan in 2005 and later Kyrgyzstan and the recent withdrawal from Afghanistan, part of a pattern, which indicates a declining US interest in Central Asia.

In the past, Washington had kept troops in both Central Asian countries, but under Russian pressure, the US eventually left both states. Now the US literally has no military presence across Central Asia except the Kabul airport, where it seeks to evacuate all of its troops as soon as possible.

According to media reports, during the recent Biden-Putin summit in Geneva, the US president demanded from the Russian president to allow Washington to have troops in some Central Asian states. Putin rejected the offer, the American media reported, but Moscow denies the conversation even took place.