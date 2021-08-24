WORLD
4 MIN READ
Turkey's AI roadmap looks to boost economy and add thousands of jobs
A roadmap for an artificial intelligence sector is part of Turkey's digital transformation that seeks to make the country a global competitor in technology.
Turkey's AI roadmap looks to boost economy and add thousands of jobs
The major tenets of the artificial intelligence (Al) strategy include realising actions of decision-making, exploring meaning, and learning in dynamic conditions unique to intelligent creatures by computer or computer-controlled machines. / AA
By Staff Reporter
August 24, 2021

Turkey aims to push the artificial intelligence sector to contribute 5 percent towards the country’s GDP by 2025, it has revealed in its first strategic artificial intelligence (Al) plan.

The strategy was launched in a public event held by the Presidency’s Digital Transformation Office and the Industry and Technology Ministry on Tuesday.

The strategy foresees employing at least 50,000 people in the sector as one among 24 other objectives in its plan by 2025.

The ceremony was attended by artificially intelligent characters and holograms where Turkey’s plans were presented. The five-year roadmap was launched at Turkey's Informatics Valley in Gebze, Kocaeli, and was developed with the collaboration of private, public, and academic groups.

In August, the National Artificial Intelligence Strategic Plan report was published with a preface from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, stating, “The field of artificial intelligence is not a matter of choice, but one of the biggest bearers of our development goals.”

The major tenets of the artificial intelligence (Al) strategy include realising actions of decision-making, exploring meaning, and learning in dynamic conditions unique to intelligent creatures by computer or computer-controlled machines, according to the official report.

“We have made the national artificial intelligence (Al) strategy to ensure that the digital transformation is most beneficial to society,” said Musyafa Varank, Minister of Industry and Technology, indicating that Turkey is one of the few countries to develop such a plan..

RECOMMENDED

“The artificial intelligence will be an indispensable part of economic and social fields in the very near future,” Varank also said while explains the plan's socio-economic aims.

The plan outlines six priorities primarily centered around supporting Turkey's Al initiatives and strengthening international cooperation in this field by training artificial intelligence specialists and increasing employment , encouraging research, entrepreneurship, and innovation, reaching to quality data and technical infrastructure, and expediting structural and workforce transformation.

The government would like to commercialise applications developed and prioritise in public procurement and boost the number of MSc graduates specialized in AI technology by at least 10,000.

“We will enter the top 20 countries in the international artificial intelligence indices,” Ali Taha Koc, Head of the Digital Transformation Office of the Turkish Presidency said during the ceremony, highlighting the importance of becoming an accurate Al data-sharing country.

The strategy forecasts a two-fold increase in market size and global AI expenditures within five years. It also strives to enhance Turkey's economic and technological independence by reinforcing indigenous infrastructure and a structural transformation.

Efforts are still ongoing to establish institutions and ‘unicorns’ similar to The Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TUBITAK) Artificial Intelligence Institute . When compared to the 2,000 US and Chinese startups, the number in Turkey is low at approximately 200 companies.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor
California joins WHO global outbreak network after US exit
China's top military official under investigation
Sudanese gold mine collapse kills six while dozens remain trapped
Wall Street prepares for nonstop trading as NYSE tests new era
Deaths after landslide in Indonesia’s Java, dozens missing
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE