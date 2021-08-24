Indian government forces have killed two senior rebel commanders and three other militants in two separate counterinsurgency operations in disputed Kashmir, police said.

The killings come during an intensified government offensive against rebels who oppose New Delhi's rule in in Kashmir, which is divided between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan and claimed by both.

Kashmiri rebels have also killed several members of India's governing party in the region and carried out attacks on Indian troops.

Police and soldiers raided a village in the northwestern Sopore area late on Monday and engaged at least three militants hiding in a house in a gun battle, police said.

Three militants were killed in the clash, which ended on Tuesday, police said. They said troops recovered a rifle and two pistols from the site.

Residents said troops used explosives to blast a civilian house during the fighting, a common anti-militancy tactic employed by Indian troops in Kashmir.

On Monday, a team of 10 counterinsurgency police dressed in civilian clothes fatally shot the chief of The Resistance Front rebel group and his deputy in the region’s main city of Srinagar, officials said.

Inspector-General Vijay Kumar said the two, Abbas Sheikh and Saqib Manzoor, fired at the police but were killed in a brief retaliatory shootout. He called the killings a “big success” against militants in Kashmir.