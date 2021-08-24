BERLIN/ISTANBUL-- It may come as a surprise to some that the Ottoman Turks pioneered the treatment of the sick by means of music therapy long before the notion began to catch on to the West.

This was brought home to me recently during a visit to an old Ottoman hospital on the outskirts of the Thracian city of Edirne, built during the reign of Bayezid II, and called Darussifa in old Turkish.

It was opened in 1488 and it treated patients for 400 odd years, making use of medical theories of Avicenne and Al-Farabi that were far in advance of anything that was being practised in the West at the time. One of the novelties back then was the innovative use of music to treat patients suffering from mental ailments.

The hospital is an exceedingly handsome building, even as far as Ottoman structures go. It stands apart on the periphery of Edirne, single storied, built of light coloured, locally quarried stone, with an eye to prevailing winds and sunshine. In the middle can be found a courtyard, hemmed with colonnades, roofed by a central dome under which stands a pool with a 12-cornered fountain, whose coursing waters were intended to exert a soothing effect on the mind.

Today the various patients’ rooms – spacious and each decked out with a private fireplace – are given over to museum exhibits featuring life-size dummies dressed in the Ottoman garb of the day, some of them with archaic musical instruments in their hands, such as were played to heal the sick.

'Makam therapy'

I was most surprised to identify the soothing, ney-based music that was piped into the rooms through hidden speakers to be that of Oruc Guvenc, the late expert in music therapy and Sufi sheikh, whose work in “active music therapy” was the single biggest influence resulting in the treatment of the sick via music in the West today.

Oruc Guvenc was born in 1948 in Kutahya with familial roots in Central Asia. At the age of 12, he had a prophetic dream which inspired him to take up music. He studied at Istanbul University, became a scholar who undertook studies in Central Asia, in particular with regards to Central Asian healing methods by means of music, in order to apply these methods in clinical therapy. Having studied shamanistic practices, but also the whole history of Oriental makams, he specialized in pentatonic music, an archaic form of music, based on five tones (today we are using octave systems and have seven or eight tones), which can be found in the music of indigenous folk, from African to Native American, as well as in many children’s songs. Among his many ideas, he proposed that children be strictly weaned on pentatonic music until the age of ten.

When Oruc Guvenc died in 2017 he left behind a German widow named Andrea Azize Guvenc, who spoke to me from her home in Yalova on the Sea of Marmara.

“He was a wonderful person, who almost never lost his composure, was at peace with himself, and had an inner connection to the big Spirit, the Spirit of Love,” Mrs. Guvenc recalls. "He was a being of light.”

Like many Sufi sheikhs, Guvenc believed to derive his authority from belonging to a silsila, a “golden chain” of teachers stretching back to the prophet Muhammad. However, unlike many Sufi wisemen, he did not leave a successor to carry out his work after him.

“And so it is, that in my opinion, all of the seeds that he sowed over time, they all together have sprouted to become a big garden all over the world,” says Mrs. Guvenc. “This garden has no walls. These plants can really spread their roots. You can’t hem them in with a fence. It’s a garden that can grow if it is well-tended and watered.”