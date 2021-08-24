Former Chadian president Hissene Habre, who was serving a life term in Senegal for war crimes and crimes against humanity, has died, Senegalese Justice Minister Malick Sall said. He was 79.

"Habre is in his Lord's hands," Sall told the television channel TFM.

Local media said he had died of Covid-19.

Habre seized power in Chad in 1982, after deposing his predecessor Goukouni Oueddeiduring, and fled to Senegal in 1990 after he was in turn overthrown.

The former leader was jailed in Senegal's capital Dakar in 2016 after an African Union-backed trial over abuses committed during years of iron-fisted rule in Chad.

'One of world's most pitiless dictators'

Some 40,000 people are estimated to have been killed under Habre's leadership of the semi-desert country.