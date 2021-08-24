Israeli warplanes have bombed Hamas sites in Gaza overnight, Israeli military said as tension remained high after cross-border gunfire seriously injured an Israeli soldier on Saturday.

There were no immediate reports of casualties in the air strikes that targeted what the Israeli military claimed was a weapons production facility and a rocket launch site belonging to Hamas.

The strikes were carried in response to so-called incendiary balloons launched from the Palestinian enclave, Israeli military said.

Cross-border violence has spiked despite an Israeli announcement last week of a resumption of Qatari aid to Gaza, a decision that had been seen as bolstering the fragile truce.

'Israel tries to cover up its failure'