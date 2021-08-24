Israeli airstrikes that demolished four high-rise buildings in the Gaza Strip during its offensive in May apparently violated international laws of war, a leading international human rights group said, calling on the Israeli military to produce evidence justifying the attacks.

Human Rights Watch noted that although no one was harmed in the air strikes, the attacks damaged neighbouring buildings, left dozens of people homeless and destroyed scores of businesses.

“The apparently unlawful Israeli strikes on four high-rise towers in Gaza City caused serious, lasting harm for countless Palestinians who lived, worked, shopped or benefited from businesses based there,” said Richard Weir, crisis and conflict researcher for Human Rights Watch.

“The Israeli military should publicly produce the evidence that it says it relies on to carry out these attacks.”

It was the New York-based group’s third report on the 11-day war.

It has previously accused Israel of apparent war crimes for attacks that it said had no clear military targets but killed dozens of civilians.

Israel's controversial wartime tactics

Israel’s destruction of Palestinian high-rises was one of its most controversial wartime tactics. Among the targets was the 12-story al Jalaa building, which housed the local offices of The Associated Press. The building was also home to dozens of families.