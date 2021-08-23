The leaders of the world’s seven major industrialised democracies will meet in virtual format confronted by a resurgence in the pandemic, dire news on climate change and, most immediately and perhaps importantly, Afghanistan.

The country’s burgeoning refugee crisis, the collapse of its government and fears of a resurgence in Afghan-based terrorism have left the G-7 allies scrambling and threaten the unity of the bloc.

Two months ago, those same seven leaders met at the height of summer on England’s southeast coast.

It was a happy occasion: the first in-person summit of the Group of Seven nations in two years due to the coronavirus pandemic and the welcomed appearance of President Joe Biden and his “America is back” message on matters ranging from comity to Covid-19 to climate change.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the host of the Cornwall summit, is now reconvening the leaders for crisis talks on Afghanistan amid widespread unhappiness about Biden’s handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal.

Complaints have come from Britain, France, Germany and others in the G-7, which includes only one non-NATO member, Japan.

Hopes that have been dashed

Despite Biden’s April announcement that the US would completely withdraw from Afghanistan by the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, attacks, the central Asian nation was almost an afterthought when the G-7 met in June in the English resort town of Cornwall.

Covid-19, China and climate change dominated the agenda. And expectations for Biden’s impending summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin were at the top of people’s tongues.

The leaders put Afghanistan as number 57 out of 70 points in their final 25-page communique -– behind Ukraine, Belarus and Ethiopia. Afghanistan didn’t even feature in the one-and-a-half page summary of the document.

NATO had already signed off on the US withdrawal and all that appeared to be left was the completion of an orderly withdrawal and hopes for a peace deal between the Afghan government and Taliban.

“We call on all Afghan parties to reduce violence and agree on steps that enable the successful implementation of a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire and to engage fully with the peace process. In Afghanistan, a sustainable, inclusive political settlement is the only way to achieve a just and durable peace that fits all Afghans,” the leaders said, without a hint of urgency.

“We are determined to maintain our support for the Afghan government to address the country’s urgent security and humanitarian needs, and to help the people of Afghanistan, including women, young people and minority groups, as they seek to preserve hard-won rights and freedoms,” they said.

But as summer swings into fall, those hopes have been dashed.