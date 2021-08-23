An August 16, an Associated Press report indicated that the United Arab Emirates has abetted Beijing’s crackdown on the Uighur Muslim population. A 26-year-old Chinese lady, Wu Huan, who was on the run because her fiance is a Chinese dissident, claimed she saw two Uighur Muslims held in a Chinese-run secret detention facility in Dubai, where she was held.

While questions have arisen over the validity of this young woman’s statements, or that it was seen as “out-of-character” for the UAE, the report comes during an increasingly close relationship between Beijing and Abu Dhabi. More significantly, it once again highlights the UAE’s bid to become a global and regional powerhouse while playing a careful balancing act between China and the West.

In the last decade, China advanced its so-called Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in the Middle East, Asia and Africa, to bolster development and enhance Beijing’s global economic footprint. In contrast, the United States has scaled down its involvement in the wider Middle East region, and some allies have perceived it as less reliable.

The UAE has adapted to this transforming power balance, and has gradually adopted a more “eastwards”-oriented foreign policy. Since March 2020, it has managed to balance ties with Iran on the one hand, and Washington and Saudi Arabia on the other. More recently, the UAE showed further signs of an apparent rapprochement with Turkey.

Given both Iran and Turkey’s closeness with China, it shows that Abu Dhabi seeks to design its own independent global and regional foreign policy, without dependence on any one superpower — though ties with Beijing are the key prize for Abu Dhabi.

The UAE has presented itself as a key partner for China’s expansion, having established solid trade and technological agreements in recent years, promoting its own location as a financial hub and international shipping center. China has reciprocated calling the UAE a “shining pearl along the Belt and Road.”

However, Abu Dhabi’s traditional patron, the United States, has scrutinised the UAE’s evident ties with China. In June, Joe Biden’s administration encouraged Abu Dhabi to end its deals with Huawei and remove the Chinese company’s equipment from its networks within the next four years.

The Biden administration also warned on August 10 that any Middle Eastern ally that establishes a Chinese military base will face jeopardised ties with Washington. Indeed, US Democrat Senator Chris Murphy suggested that Abu Dhabi could be a candidate for this, given its growing closeness with Beijing.

Abu Dhabi’s latest reported connection with China could even undermine Washington’s stated campaign to oppose Beijing’s actions in Xinjiang, given the Biden administration has condemned China’s actions as “genocide.”

Departure from traditional allies?

While Washington may want to coax Abu Dhabi into ending its ties with Beijing, the UAE may still defy this. Could this signal the UAE’s departure from its close relations with Washington?

Overall, the UAE has maintained a strong relationship with the US under past administrations. Aside from former US Secretary of Defence James Mattis dubbing the UAE “little Sparta,” Abu Dhabi has faced criticisms over its role in Libya and Yemen, where it has supported proxy factions that have been accused of gross human rights violations.

The UAE has also at times defied Washington’s commands. For instance, it has ignored Washington’s restrictions on doing business with Bashar al Assad’s regime in Syria through the Caesar Act, and Abu Dhabi has even denounced Washington's ongoing sanctions against Damascus.