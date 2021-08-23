The Taliban has warned on Monday there would be "consequences" if the United States and its allies extend their presence in Afghanistan beyond next week, as chaos continued to overwhelm Kabul airport.

But the UK and France have insisted that they need more time beyond the August 31 deadline to ferry out Afghan refugees.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Monday that Paris believed it necessary to continue Afghan evacuations beyond Washington's August 31 deadline.

"We are concerned about the deadline set by the United States on August 31. Additional time is needed to complete ongoing operations," Le Drian told reporters at the UAE's Al-Dhafra air base, where France has set up an air bridge for people evacuated from Kabul.

Taliban's takeover of the country last weekend shocked Western nations, coming just two weeks before an August 31 deadline for all troops to fully withdraw from the country.

To manage the chaotic airlifting of foreigners and Afghans – many of whom fear reprisals for working with Western nations – thousands of soldiers have poured back into Afghanistan, with pressure growing on Washington to extend the deadline.

But the Taliban, who have so far sought to strike a more moderate tone, showed no willingness to compromise on the US pullout.

"If the US or UK were to seek additional time to continue evacuations – the answer is no. Or there would be consequences," Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Sky News on Monday.

Staying beyond the agreed deadline would be "extending occupation", he added.

UK asks US to extend Kabul airlift

Britain urged the US to extend its evacuation effort in Kabul past the August 31 deadline — but conceded that if the US ignores the request, an international airlift of thousands fleeing Afghanistan will end within days.

The UK government said Prime Minister Boris Johnson would press President Joe Biden for an airlift extension at an emergency summit of Group of Seven leaders on Tuesday.

The virtual meeting has been convened by Britain, currently the president of the rich nations’ club.

British officials, however, are downplaying the chances of success.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace appeared to rule out a long US extension, but said “if their timetable extends even by a day or two, that will give us a day or two more to evacuate people.”

“Because we are really down to hours now, not weeks, and we have to make sure we exploit every minute to get people out,” he told reporters.

German and US troops evacuated

Germany has airlifted almost 3,000 people originating from 43 countries from Kabul airport, Chief of Defence Eberhard Zorn told reporters on Monday in Berlin.