Bitcoin has risen above $50,000 for the first time in three months as investors piled back into the cryptocurrency on bargain-buying.

The unit climbed around two percent to $50,249.15, its highest since mid-May, when it began tumbling on a range of issues including China's crackdown on cryptocurrencies and Tesla boss Elon Musk's decision to stop accepting it on concerns about the environmental impact of mining.

The electric car giant has since indicated its support for bitcoin with Musk saying the electric-car maker will most likely restart accepting bitcoin as payments while several other high-profile investors including Twitter founder Jack Dorsey have also flagged their interest.

