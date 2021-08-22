US President Joe Biden said he was still planning to finalise the "heartbreaking" evacuation from Afghanistan by August 31, but left the door open to extending the deadline if necessary.

In a televised address from the White House on the chaotic exit, Biden said his "hope is we will not have to extend" despite a volatile situation on the ground and enormous logistical difficulties as the number of evacuees continues to rise.

"We'll see what we can do," he added when asked by reporters what his reply was to foreign leaders asking for more time. He also warned of potential attacks against the crowded Kabul airport.

Biden said that since last weekend, when the Taliban completed their victorious sweep across Afghanistan by capturing Kabul from the fleeing national government, about 28,000 people have been flown out.

He acknowledged the searing scenes of Afghans crowding the airport in desperation to escape the militants but said this had to be accepted given the situation.

"There is no way to evacuate this many people without pain and loss and heartbreaking images you see," he said.

Underlining why US officials are keen to complete the mission as soon as possible, Biden warned that Daesh extremists pose a constant threat.

"We know that terrorists may seek to exploit the situation," he said. "It's still a dangerous operation."

Civilian airlines ordered to assist in evacuation

In an effort to ramp up the airlift, the US government ordered six airlines - American Airlines, Atlas, Delta, Omni, Hawaiian and United - to provide 18 passenger planes, supplementing an armada of Air Force cargo planes.

The rarely invoked Civil Reserve Air Fleet (CRAF) order will increase the flow of people once they get out of Afghanistan to US bases in Qatar, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates and are then flown on to third countries in a rapidly expanding global operation. The civilian airliners will not be required to fly to Kabul itself.

Thousands of US troops have been flown in to secure the Afghan capital's airport, while the Taliban control the surrounding city.