Israeli warplanes carried out air strikes against Hamas positions in Gaza, Israeli forces said, after Defence Minister Benny Gantz’s threat to avenge an injured soldier in the border during anti-occupation protests.

Saturday's air strikes came after cross-border gunfire seriously injured an Israeli soldier in Gaza border where indiscriminate Israeli fire wounded 41 Palestinians, including two critically.

Among the two Palestinians critically injured was a 13-year-old boy who was shot in the head, Gaza's Health Ministry said. It described most of the other injuries as moderate, including gunshots to limbs, backs, and abdomens.

‘Retaliatory' air strikes

Cross-border fire from Gaza seriously wounded an Israeli border police soldier, who is in hospital receiving medical treatment, the military said. There was no claim of responsibility for the Gaza gunfire.

In response to the soldier's shooting, Israeli "fighter jets have struck four weapons storage and manufacturing sites belonging to" Hamas, the military said. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Israeli forces said it had sent additional forces to the Gaza border area. Israeli media reported the military had increased deployment of its Iron Dome anti-missile system.

Several Gaza locations targeted