Catastrophic flooding in Middle Tennessee left at least eight dead and dozens missing as record-shattering rainfall washed away homes and rural roads, authorities said.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told news outlets on Saturday that more than 30 people have been reported missing.

Two of the bodies recovered were toddlers who had been swept away from their father, Davis told WSMV-TV.

The Humphreys County town of McEwen, located about 50 miles (80 kilometres) west of Nashville, was pummelled with 17 inches (43 centimetres) of rain in less than a day, prompting water rescues, road closures, and communications disruptions.

That rainfall total smashed the region's 24-hour record of 9.45 inches (24 centimetres) from 2010, according to the National Weather Service Nashville.

McEwen and the nearby city of Waverly were facing a “dire, catastrophic situation," National Weather Service meteorologist Krissy Hurley told The Tennessean. “People are trapped in their homes and have no way to get out."

Waverly couple Cindy Dunn, 48, and her husband Jimmy, 49, were rescued from their attic by a crew who used a bulldozer to reach them.

“Hell. That’s what we had to go through,” Cindy Dunn said.