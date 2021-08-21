Israeli troops have targeted Palestinian protesters who were demonstrating against the siege of the blockaded enclave near Gaza's fence, with the Gaza Health Ministry reporting 24 injuries.

"Twenty-four civilians were injured, including 10 children," the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

"Two of the injuries are critical, one of whom is a 13-year-old boy, who was hit in the head east of Gaza City."

The Israeli army told AFP news agency that "hundreds of rioters and demonstrators" had gathered along the fence.

"Troops are prepared in the area and are using riot dispersal means, and if necessary, .22 calibre rounds," the army said.

Protest to mark Al Aqsa burning

Hamas that governs Gaza had called a protest to mark the burning 52 years ago of occupied Jerusalem's Al Aqsa Mosque, the third-holiest site in Islam.

"Al Aqsa Mosque is a red line, and any attack on it will be met with valiant resistance from our people," the movement said in a statement.

The protest came exactly three months since Israel and Hamas reached a truce following Israel's war and bombardment in besieged Gaza.