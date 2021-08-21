Thousands of Afghans have gathered near the military entrance gate of Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport, hoping to get out of the war-torn country as a number of countries continue to evacuate their citizens and diplomats.

Since the Taliban completed an unexpected power grab in Afghanistan, the capital has been swarmed by people rushing to flee Afghanistan, including civilians who assisted foreign soldiers or groups and now fear retribution, despite Taliban granting a general amnesty.

Food, water, and other essential supplies are scarce at the airport, leaving men, women, children, and the elderly increasingly desperate after several days of what they say has been an agonising wait.

'I just want to get out from here'

From behind the barricades set up at the airport, Afghans with passports and flight permits are selected one at a time and allowed to enter the gates controlled by foreign military forces, taking them one step closer to their 'journey of hope.'

"There is no water or food here; there is nothing except a lot of problems. All I have are my passport and ID documents, nothing else," said an Afghan man who has been at the airport for three days.

His response to a question about his preferred destination gave another glimpse into the stark reality of Afghans: "I just want to get out from here; it doesn’t matter where I go."

Scenes of chaos

In footage shown on UK broadcaster Sky, British troops were seen attempting to calm down crowds that gathered outside Kabul Airport hoping to be evacuated from the country.

According to Anadolu Agency, shots were fired to disperse the people from the area, where they reached after staying at the main entrance for two days.

Senior US military officials say that the processing of passengers inside the Kabul airport has begun, but that there is a considerable backlog of people waiting to fly to Qatar.

Gates to the airport were closed overnight due to overcrowding in the area, and processing began on Saturday morning. It would be roughly 5 to 9 hours before the backlog clears and more people could be allowed in through the gates.

The officials spoke to the AP news agency on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to discuss ongoing military operations.

'We are now in a safe country'