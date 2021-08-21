The European Union has not recognised the Taliban, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, nor is it holding political talks with the group, a week after they seized control of Afghanistan.

The head of the EU executive spoke after visiting a reception centre in Madrid for Afghan employees of EU institutions evacuated from Kabul.

"We need to help. Not only the Afghans arriving here in Spain, but also those who have remained in Afghanistan. The EU is firmly committed to continue supporting the NGOs operating in the country," she said.

The Taliban completed a lightning takeover of Afghanistan on Sunday [August 15], walking into the capital Kabul without firing a shot.

READ MORE: Thousands of Afghans converge at Kabul airport amid chaotic evacuation

Conditional development aid