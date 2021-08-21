Malaysia has sworn in a new prime minister, Ismail Sabri Yaakob, as the Southeast Asian nation battles its worst Covid-19 surge and public anger grows over mismanagement of the pandemic.

The appointment of Ismail Sabri, 61, restores the role to a party tainted by graft accusations, after he secured a parliamentary majority from the same alliance that collapsed this week and replaced Muhyiddin Yassin.

Ismail Sabri, formerly Muhyiddin's deputy, was sworn in at the national palace after being picked by King Al Sultan Abdullah, the constitutional monarch.

He took the oath of office in front of the monarch and other coalition leaders, including former prime minister Najib Razak.

King Al Sultan Abdullah has previously said the new prime minister would have to face a confidence vote in parliament to prove his majority.

Ismail Sabri starts his job at a time when Malaysia's infections and deaths relative to population rank as southeast Asia's highest.

An online petition started this week drew 350,000 signatories opposing Ismail Sabri's appointment, citing his handling of the pandemic.

Mismanagement of pandemic

Friday's 23,564 cases were a record for a third straight day, taking the tally beyond 1.5 million.