TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey's Erdogan, Greece's Mitsotakis discuss Afghanistan, migration
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan underlined that the new government to be formed in Afghanistan should be inclusive and reflect the diversity of the Afghan people.
Turkey's Erdogan, Greece's Mitsotakis discuss Afghanistan, migration
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis voiced their hopes for a smooth transition in Afghanistan as it once again goes through a critical period after the Taliban take the helm of the war-torn country. / AA
By Mazhar Ali
August 20, 2021

The president of Turkey and premier of Greece have discussed recent developments in Afghanistan and the issue of migration in a phone call.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis voiced their hopes for a smooth transition in Afghanistan as the war-torn country is once again going through a critical period, according to a statement issued by Turkey's Communications Directorate.

Unless a transition period is ensured, migration pressures which had already reached high levels, will present a serious challenge for all, Erdogan told Mitsotakis, said the statement.

READ ORE:Biden: Afghanistan evacuation among 'most difficult in history'

RECOMMENDED

'Inclusive' government

The Turkish president also underlined that the new government to be formed in Afghanistan should be inclusive and reflect the diversity of the Afghan people.

Taliban seized control of Afghanistan after taking Kabul on August 15, with the president and other top officials leaving the country.

The unexpected power grab has triggered a rush to flee Afghanistan, including civilians who assisted foreign soldiers or groups and now fear Taliban retribution.

READ MORE:UN: Taliban hunting for Afghan targets in 'door-to-door visits'

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor
California joins WHO global outbreak network after US exit
China's top military official under investigation
Sudanese gold mine collapse kills six while dozens remain trapped
Wall Street prepares for nonstop trading as NYSE tests new era
Deaths after landslide in Indonesia’s Java, dozens missing
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE