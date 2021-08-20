The president of Turkey and premier of Greece have discussed recent developments in Afghanistan and the issue of migration in a phone call.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis voiced their hopes for a smooth transition in Afghanistan as the war-torn country is once again going through a critical period, according to a statement issued by Turkey's Communications Directorate.

Unless a transition period is ensured, migration pressures which had already reached high levels, will present a serious challenge for all, Erdogan told Mitsotakis, said the statement.

