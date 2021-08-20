Russian has called on the global community to prevent the "collapse" of Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover, saying there is no alternative to the insurgent group and resistance to it will fail.

"The Taliban movement control almost the entire territory of the country," President Vladimir Putin told a televised press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the Kremlin on Friday.

"These are the realities and it is from these realities that we must proceed, preventing the collapse of the Afghan state," he added.

Both leaders said Afghanistan figured prominently during the outgoing German leader's final working visit to Russia.

He went on to say that Russia learned itself how counterproductive it is to impose foreign forms of government on Afghanistan, referencing the Soviet invasion of the country that ended in withdrawal in 1989.

Criticising the "irresponsible policy" of imposing "outside values" on war-torn Afghanistan he said, "You cannot impose standards of political life and behaviour on other people from outside."

The Russian president also highlighted the importance of preventing "terrorists" from entering neighbouring countries from Afghanistan, including "under the guise of refugees".

Putin said it was not in Russia's interests to dwell on the results of the US military campaign in Afghanistan and that it was important to establish good and neighbourly relations with Afghanistan.

He said that Moscow and its partners should unite to help people in Afghanistan.

He said Russia was interested in the country being stable which it was not at the moment.

In her remarks, Merkel said her country's priority is to help those who helped NATO mission in Afghanistan to "safely depart" and "evacuate as many people as possible to Germany".

Russian envoy: Resistance to Taliban is doomed

Meanwhile, Russia's envoy to Afghanistan praised the conduct of the Taliban on Friday in the days since its takeover, saying there was no alternative to the group and resistance to it would fail.

The comments by Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov reflect efforts by Russia to deepen already well-established ties with the Taliban while stopping short, for now, of recognising them as the legitimate rulers of a country.