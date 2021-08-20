The United Arab Emirates’ National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed al Nahyan met with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara this week, the first high-level official visit between the two countries since 2016.

The relations between the two countries in the past several years have been marked by rivalry and tension, particularly in regional politics. However, there have been hints at normalisation for several months, and the visit by Sheikh Tahnoun is the culmination of progressive steps that could lead to a new phase in bilateral relations.

Regional rivals

The UAE has been striving to become one of the decisive actors in Middle Eastern politics and has played an active role in many conflict zones to this end. In line with these efforts, the Abu Dhabi administration wanted to create a new regional order by consolidating its military capacity alongside traditional foreign policy tools.

One of the important components of this foreign policy strategy was the prevention of Turkey's foreign policy engagements, which the UAE considered to be the main obstacle to the establishment of its desired regional political order.

The Abu Dhabi administration, which failed to achieve its goals in Yemen, Libya, and Syria due to its limited political and military capacity, not only lost its relationship of trust with Turkey, but also paved the way for the diminishing of its image in the eyes of the Arab peoples and some of their leadership. The UAE’s normalisation agreement with Israel and its counter-revolutionary policies in Yemen and Libya caused the further antagonisation of popular masses in the region.

Meanwhile, the changing regional and global conjuncture compelled the UAE to re-evaluate its foreign policy and make changes in its relations with Turkey and its policies towards the Arab world. In this context, Turkey no longer stood as one of the priority agendas in the UAE's foreign policy.

Several reasons can be attributed to this shift: the normalisation efforts between Turkey and Egypt and Qatar and Saudi Arabia; the leadership change in the US; the negative economic effects of Covid-19; and Turkey's increasing military capacity seem to have played a crucial role in this policy change. Egypt and Saudi Arabia, some of the UAE’s closest allies, changed their policies towards Turkey, which also affected Abu Dhabi’s attitude towards Ankara.

Recent constructive comments about Turkey by some Emirati figures, who had been conducting smear campaigns against Turkey and are known for their disinformation activities, were considered to be the harbinger of this transformation.

One of these people, Anwar Gargash, then the UAE's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, stated in January 2021 that his country does not seek problems with Turkey and that they have the will to normalise relations.

Geopolitical shifts

The main concern prompting the UAE to a possible normalisation with Turkey, on the other hand, is the likelihood of Abu Dhabi being further isolated as a byproduct of its aggressive regional strategies.