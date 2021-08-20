KABUL -- There's been a lot happening in the city of Kabul since the Taliban formally announced the end of two decades of war on August 15. From thousands of Afghans rushing to the airport to escape from the country to humans falling from the sky after slipping off an American airliner they had clung to and the Talib fighters shooting at protesters in another city, there is a lot to process for every Afghan whether living in the country or abroad.

TRT World spoke to Afghans in Kabul from different age groups to get a sense of what they feel about the situation and what all they expect from the new regime.

Maryam, who refused to give her surname for security reasons, studies political science at a private university in Kabul. Like everyone else she was taken aback after hearing the Taliban had entered the city and the US-backed Afghan army had deserted their posts. But as the day unfolded with the Taliban announcing a general amnesty for all, repeatedly assuring the people that they will not seek vengeance from anyone, including the Afghan security personnel, informers, critics, journalists, women's rights activists, anyone who stood against them in the conflict.

But the real panic kicked in when Maryam saw videos of thousands of Afghans outside a US military aircraft jostling for space in an attempt to climb the carrier.

The massive deluge of people hurtling helter-skelter down the airport runway also meant empty ATM machines in much of Kabul city.

"The ATM machines are completely out of service. We need cash for our daily needs but the people who are trying to flee to the US and elsewhere have taken out all the money, leaving the machines empty," Maryam told TRT World.

The fear of the total collapse of the banking sector and other crucial institutions has begun to eat at her.

"If the situation continues to be chaotic like this, we are considering leaving the country as well," she said.

"I also feel restless and confused in my thoughts, especially regarding my career and education. I just hope the Taliban will allow me to get higher education."

Maryam said that some of the actions the Taliban took in the past couple of days have given some degree of hope and confidence to Afghans. She highlighted the armed group's swift arrests of local thieves who were looting houses while posing as the Taliban members.

Many of the city's Imams and religious scholars are hopeful about the return of peace too because they compare the Taliban of today with the Taliban of the 1990s and see the group has changed significantly in its approach toward society.

"I am positive regarding the situation and the most important thing is that there has been no war killing in the past three days. We feel positive and safe," said Mufti Ibrahim, one of the prominent religious leaders in Kabul.