Turkish authorities are planning to resume full-time face-to-face education in primary-middle-high schools and universities starting September 6 by taking extra health measures.

The Education Minister Mahmut Ozer said on Thursday the country wants to continue full-time face-to-face learning unless health conditions dictate otherwise.

"Education in schools will be carried out without reducing class hours while being committed to the entire existing curriculum," said Ozer.

Amid the pandemic, Ozer stated that it is clear that Covid-19 will not disappear for a long time, and therefore everyone has to maintain their lives by taking the risks of coronavirus into account and taking the necessary precautions.

Furthermore, the minister has said his country does not have the luxury of keeping schools closed any longer, that they have to learn to live with the coronavirus and continue face-to-face education for the development, health and future of children.

Ozer also said vaccinations will not be mandatory but necessary measures will be taken by the Health Ministry.

In the beginning of the upcoming academic year, teachers and other personnel, who are in contact with the students, but who have not yet been vaccinated, will be asked to get PCR tested at least two times a week.

Likewise teachers and ministry staff, unvaccinated university students regularly need to prove for not having Covid-19 with PCR tests.