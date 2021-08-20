A woman who was the only person pulled from a sinking dinghy in the Atlantic Ocean told her rescuers that the boat had left Africa a week earlier carrying 53 migrants.

Spain's Maritime Rescue Service said on Friday that the woman was clinging to the sinking craft with a dead man and a dead woman next to her.

A merchant ship spotted the inflatable dinghy on Thursday, 255 kilometres south of Spain's Canary Islands, and alerted Spanish emergency services, an official said.

Passengers from Ivory Coast

She told rescuers that the boat had embarked from the Western Sahara coast and that the passengers were from Ivory Coast.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity in accordance with departmental rules, had no information about the woman’s health or her age.