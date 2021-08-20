Veteran politician Ismail Sabri Yakoob was named Malaysia's new prime minister after the previous government collapsed, the national palace said, with a scandal-plagued party reclaiming the leadership that it lost at elections in 2018.

Former deputy prime minister, Ismail Sabri received the backing of a majority of lawmakers, and "in accordance with the constitution", the king appointed him as the prime minister, the palace said in a statement.

Malaysia's new prime minister will have to draw on his experience of more than a decade in governance as he takes the reins of a country beset by political turmoil, raging Covid-19 infections and a pandemic-battered economy.

The 61-year-old was appointed by the Southeast Asian nation's constitutional monarch on Friday to succeed Muhyiddin Yassin.

What happened

Ismail was the deputy prime minister under the government of Muhyiddin Yassin, who resigned Monday after less than 18 months in office as infighting in his coalition cost him majority support.