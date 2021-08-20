WORLD
3 MIN READ
Ismail Sabri Yaakob appointed Malaysia’s new PM
Malaysia’s king has picked as the new prime minister the deputy of Muhyiddin Yassin, who stepped down this week after losing his parliamentary majority.
Ismail Sabri Yaakob appointed Malaysia’s new PM
The 9th Malaysian Prime Ministerial candidate, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (R) seen along with other UMNO MPs in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on August 19, 2021. / AA
Ufuk Necat TasciUfuk Necat Tasci
August 20, 2021

Veteran politician Ismail Sabri Yakoob was named Malaysia's new prime minister after the previous government collapsed, the national palace said, with a scandal-plagued party reclaiming the leadership that it lost at elections in 2018.

Former deputy prime minister, Ismail Sabri received the backing of a majority of lawmakers, and "in accordance with the constitution", the king appointed him as the prime minister, the palace said in a statement.

Malaysia's new prime minister will have to draw on his experience of more than a decade in governance as he takes the reins of a country beset by political turmoil, raging Covid-19 infections and a pandemic-battered economy.

The 61-year-old was appointed by the Southeast Asian nation's constitutional monarch on Friday to succeed Muhyiddin Yassin.

READ MORE:Malaysia's king searches for PM candidates who will face confidence vote

What happened

Ismail was the deputy prime minister under the government of Muhyiddin Yassin, who resigned Monday after less than 18 months in office as infighting in his coalition cost him majority support. 

RECOMMENDED

Ismail's appointment essentially restores Muhyiddin’s alliance. It also brings back the rule of the United Malays National Organization, which had led Malaysia since independence from Britain in 1957 but was ousted in 2018 elections over a multibillion-dollar financial scandal. 

King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah said Ismail had secured the backing of 114 lawmakers for a slender majority. He said Ismail, 61, will be sworn in as Malaysia's ninth prime minister on Saturday. 

The king's role is largely ceremonial in Malaysia, but he appoints the person he believes has majority support in parliament as prime minister and the state rulers can advise him on such appointments.

Malaysia has one of the world's highest infection rates and deaths per capita, despite a seven-month state of emergency and a lockdown since June. 

Daily new infections have more than doubled since June to hit a record 22,928 on Thursday, bringing the country's total to nearly 1.5 million cases. 

Deaths have surged to above 13,000.

READ MORE:Scandal-plagued Malaysia party set to reclaim power after PM resignation

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia signals coordinated moves with China over Iran, Venezuela
Trump hails 'great conversation' with Syria's al Sharaa
US threats against Tehran endanger regional stability, Iran tells Saudi Arabia
'Doomsday Clock' moves closer to midnight as conflicts in Ukraine, Kashmir, Middle East rage on
Fidan, Barrot vow to move past stagnation in Türkiye-EU affairs
US to conduct military drills across Middle East as Iran says 'fully prepared' for possible attacks
US, UK, France, Germany welcome Syria ceasefire extension
Spain to regularise more than half a million undocumented migrants in landmark move
Syria to rebuild homes reduced to rubble by Assad regime: Erdogan
'Occupying military gang': Hollywood stars speak out against ICE brutality
Israel steps up demolitions in occupied East Jerusalem, breaches separation wall
Gunmen kill 10 in attack on Niger police post near Algeria border
Three French tourists drown after boat capsizes off Oman
'He left without a goodbye': Israeli strike kills Palestinian father's only son, blinds him in Gaza
Germany warns travellers to exercise caution after fatal ICE shooting in US