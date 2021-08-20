More than 18,000 people have been flown out of Kabul since the Taliban took over Afghanistan's capital, a NATO official said, pledging to redouble evacuation efforts as criticism of the West's handling of the crisis mounted.

Thousands of people, desperate to flee the country, continued to throng the airport, the official who declined to be identified told Reuters.

But countries like the US are struggling to pick up the pace of evacuations at Kabul airport, constrained by obstacles ranging from armed Taliban checkpoints to paperwork problems.

The speed with which the Taliban conquered Afghanistan as US and other foreign troops withdrew surprised even their own leaders and has left power vacuums in many places.

With an August 31 deadline looming for the US, tens of thousands remained to be airlifted from the chaotic country.

The Taliban urged unity ahead of Friday prayers, the first since they seized power, calling on imams to persuade people not to leave Afghanistan amid chaotic scenes at the airport, protests and reports of violence.

Taliban unable to read evacuation documents

The Taliban and its checkpoints ringed the airport secured by the US – major barriers for Afghans who fear that their past work with Westerners makes them prime targets for retribution.

Hundreds of Afghans who lacked any papers or clearance for evacuation also gather daily outside the airport, adding to the chaos that has prevented even some Afghans who do have papers and promises of flights from getting through.

It didn’t help that many of the Taliban fighters could not read the documents.

In a hopeful sign, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in Washington that 6,000 people were cleared for evacuation on Thursday and were expected to board military flights in coming hours. That would mark a major increase from recent days.

About 2,000 passengers were flown out on each of the past two days, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said.

Kirby said the military has aircraft available to evacuate 5,000 to 9,000 people per day but until Thursday far fewer designated evacuees had been able to reach, and then enter, the airport.

Kirby told reporters the limiting factor has been available evacuees, not aircraft.

He said efforts were underway to speed processing, including adding State Department consular officers to verify paperwork of Americans and Afghans who managed to get to the airport. Additional entry gates had been opened, he said.

And yet, at the current rate it would be difficult for the US to evacuate all of the Americans and Afghans who are qualified for and seeking evacuation by August 31.

President Joe Biden said Wednesday he would ensure no American was left behind, even if that meant staying beyond August, an arbitrary deadline that he set weeks before the Taliban climaxed a stunning military victory by taking Kabul last weekend.

It was not clear if Biden might consider extending the deadline for evacuees who aren't American citizens.

At the airport, military evacuation flights continued, but access remained difficult for many.

On Thursday, Taliban militants fired into the air to try to control the crowds gathered at the airport’s blast walls.