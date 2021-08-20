Dry and windy weather has dogged firefighters’ efforts to contain destructive fires that are devouring the bone-dry forests of drought-stricken Northern California.

An estimated 11,000 firefighters were on the lines of more than a dozen large wildfires that have destroyed hundreds of homes and other buildings, forced thousands of people to flee communities and filled skies with smoke.

The monstrous Dixie Fire, burning since July 13 in the northern Sierra Nevada and southern Cascades, ballooned further to about 2,745 square kilometres (1,060 square miles) and was only 35 percent contained, authorities said.

The fire, which gutted the town of Greenville two weeks ago, has destroyed more than 1,200 buildings including 649 homes, according to ongoing damage assessments.

About 100 miles 161 kilometres (100 miles) to the south, there was still no official count of the number of homes destroyed when winds whipped the Caldor Fire into an inferno that roared through the Sierra town of Grizzly Flats this week.

Those who viewed the aftermath saw few homes still standing in the community of 1,200 residents.

Evacuees in the tents

Fire managers were rushing resources to the fire growing on steep slopes in a forested region southwest of Lake Tahoe.

More than 650 firefighters and 13 helicopters were assigned to the blaze, and air tankers from throughout the state were flying fire suppression missions there as conditions allowed, authorities said.