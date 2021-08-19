Turkey’s president affirmed his country's commitment to Afghanistan's “stability and security” and said Ankara could hold talks with the Taliban.

"We will also meet with the government to be formed by the Taliban if necessary, and discuss our mutual agendas," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday, following a five-hour Cabinet meeting at the presidential complex in the capital of Ankara.

The Taliban seized control of Kabul on Sunday, forcing President Ashraf Ghani and other top government officials to leave the country.

READ MORE: Erdogan: Turkey welcomes moderate stance Taliban taken so far

'Refugee warehouse'