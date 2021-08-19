French President Emmanuel Macron's attempt to speak out in support of Afghan women has been derided online as hypocritical given the country's treatment of its own Muslim women.

In a televised speech earlier this week, Emmanuel Macron said that "Afghan women have the right to live in freedom and dignity."

The Taliban's austere and extreme interpretation of Islam has meant that it has often forced women to don the hijab and a full face veiling.

However, some people have argued that France has its own policies against Muslim women, particularly those who choose to wear veils, which in turn diminishes its voice to speak out against the Taliban's practices.

"This place where women are ordered what to wear and if they don't conform they can't study or work and can even be arrested…is called France," said one user in a comment that was widely shared online.

Another online user also reacted to the perceived double standard in France's concern towards Afghan women "The west worries about women's dress in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Macron and France can mandate Muslim women can't choose to wear longer skirts or head coverings."