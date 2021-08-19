The endless streams of analysis about why the Taliban are now in control of Kabul, after being kept out of power for twenty years by a US military presence, fail to engage with the main advantage the Taliban had over the Americans. They lived there, and the Americans did not.

The Americans could go back home, but the Afghan people could not. They were already home. And while the Afghans who were willing and able to participate in a civil society American money and effort helped create, they never earned the full rights and privileges of American citizens.

By the most basic terms of democracy, four American presidents and hundreds of lawmakers were never as responsible for Afghans in the same way they were for Americans. Afghans could not vote in American elections, but the results of American elections would ultimately decide their future. Afghanistan never had its own senators and congressional representatives.

The question these last few days should raise is whether the US can be an arsenal of democracy while still being a democracy itself, one where most people wanted US forces out of the country. Is it possible to make American voters be responsible both for their own fate and the fate of others under American protection?

TRT World spoke to several young Afghans whose entire lives had been reshaped by the presence of the US, and ultimately by the decisions of American voters. Presidents Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden all vowed to remove US forces. Trump began and Biden oversaw a farcical peace process that asked for no concessions from the Taliban that would protect the Afghans. It only forbade the Taliban from attacking American citizens, or harbouring those who would attack the US or its interests.

‘’The freedoms that Americans enjoy...We had a taste of it. And then it was taken away from us. The very people who gave 70 million votes to Biden, Democrat or Republican it doesn’t matter here. What matters here is that two men in the White House, Trump and Biden, surrendered our dreams and our hopes to a terrorist organisation,’’ said Edris, a 30-year-old journalist in Kabul.

Edris expressed regret that under Taliban rule, he would likely not be able to sit and chat with female friends again, at least not in public as he had a week ago. He described deleting his social media presence, for fear of running afoul of the Taliban for something that might offend them.

‘’Our identity is being taken away,’’ he added.

And while the Taliban have been on a media blitz since taking Kabul, one women’s rights advocate, Pashtana Durrani, told TRT World that the group’s promises of protecting the rights of women should not be believed absent concrete actions. She and other advocates want clear guarantees that girls would still be able to go to school and women would still be able to work the jobs they want. The Taliban prohibited Afghan women and girls from doing both when they ruled Kabul in the 1990s.

‘’They need to walk the talk,’’ Durrani said. At 23-years-old, she has never known an Afghanistan without Americans there. But they could always leave and go back home.

Americans and their choices

Most Afghans don’t have anywhere else to go. And they will have to rely on the Taliban’s word from now on, but the ability to maintain a state remains to be seen. It is likely that the Taliban government, rich with rare earth minerals, will rely heavily on allied countries with more sophisticated biometric surveillance services to maintain power and enforce their dictates on daily life. Freedom of association, speech and belief, and even movement, especially for women, could drop down a bottomless digital abyss.

They may have already been given a head start after capturing biometric scanners and potential trove of sensitive biometric data, tools and information used specifically to identify Afghans who worked for the US government. The equipment and data were reportedly just left behind, the Intercept reported. That’s in addition to rows of vehicles, rifles and other weapons the US left behind. If the Americans could not take care of their possessions in the departure, it seems absurd to expect them to take care of human beings.

Biden made it clear during the presidential campaign last year that he felt he had no responsibility for the fate of Afghan women. But the imperative for many voters at the time was not a close reading of foreign policy, aside from wanting to end the international embarrassment of having a foul-mouthed scam artist as president. Now, millions of those same Biden are shocked by the grim images from a country that rarely reached the evening news or the local newspaper’s front page.

Durrani said she understood why American voters, and women specifically, in 2020 made the choice they did.

‘’American women who voted for Biden, he was the only option that they had. Other than Trump and all those people. So for me, I wouldn’t say I expect them to understand our situation or anything like that, but I would expect the American women to stand by Afghan women. Instead of showing Afghan women as victims, we should be standing by Afghan women,’’ she said.

‘’We should be giving Afghan women the space to talk and give their narrative and letting them talk about the changes they need. The world should pressure the Taliban to accept their narrative and demands and needs.’’

Although just 27, Mujtaba Haris remembers flashes of life under the Taliban when he was a child. He says he recalls a time when the Taliban assaulted his mother for wearing the wrong shoes outside.

‘’My mom was wearing sandals. She was in a hurry and she forgot to wear normal shoes, as the Taliban required. She was wearing a burka. They still beat her with a stick,’’ Haris said. ‘’I was begging them not to hit my mom. I will never forget those memories.’’

For American voters who are Haris’ age, this is perhaps the first they are hearing about what the Taliban is and does. The news of the Taliban taking Kabul hit the American Internet like an information hurricane. It stunned the public as though they had never heard of a hurricane before, while its arrival had been forecasted for years.

Other Americans are willing to donate their own money for the rescue of Afghans who may be in danger of direct Taliban reprisals. An Instagram memepage run by an American started a crowdfunding campaign to put Afghans on planes out of the country. It raised more than four million dollars in less than 24 hours. The funds came from Americans, but also from people all around the world.

‘’Forgive us. Your lives matter,’’ one donor, Andrea Gomez, wrote on the GoFundMe page.

The other comments reflect a similar sentiment.

‘’Because every human deserves a chance to live without fear,’’ said Amy Avery.

‘’Being born in Afghanistan shouldn’t be a death sentence,’’ wrote Mary Bradford.

‘’It’s the least an American citizen can do,’’ said David K Rasmussen.

Inevitably, right-wing cable pundits have seized on the chaos of the departure as evidence that Biden is incapable of leading. There has also been a sneering contempt for the concept of accepting Afghan refugees. One of them claims it’s all a plot to bring “a couple hundred thousand more Ilhan Omars to come into America to change the body politic permanently,’’ referring to one of two Muslim congresswomen.

Even with the best of intentions, the donation campaign reflects the frustrating inability of Americans to make moral choices about their foreign policy with their votes, given the information their elected leaders and media sources provide. These can be misinformed, ignorant or bigoted themselves. Sustaining a war over generations is simply asking too much of voters.

The million-dollar question

Terrorist attacks both large and small seek to scramble the conscience of democratic societies by presenting an impossible moral dilemma. Some voters, or perhaps most, will want to take vengeance. But that can lead to a spiral of militarization and national disappointment that turns citizens against each other, blaming each other, and distrusting each other, breaking apart the fabric of civil society stitch by stitch, a sustained dose of radiation quietly dismantling its genetic code. The price of taking that vengeance could be the entire democracy itself.

By withdrawing from Afghanistan, Biden may be trying to save American democracy by removing a source of division. He discounted the idea that the political backlash would come from abandoning Afghan civilians, according to American diplomat and author Richard Holbrooke.

"We don’t have to worry about that. We did it in Vietnam, Nixon and Kissinger got away with it," Biden said to Holbrooke, then special envoy to the United Nations, when discussing whether the US should leave Afghanistan in 2009.

Biden was referring specifically to Nixon’s decision to announce an eventual US departure during his first term. He won re-election in 1972, and insisted that the US would seek ‘’peace with honour’’ in Vietnam. But winning re-election is not the only metric of success in politics. To maintain the fiction of an honourable end to the war, Nixon had to lie to the American people. Put bluntly, Biden was supposed to be the president who restored honesty to the White House after Trump’s reign of bombastic falsehoods.