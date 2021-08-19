The Afghan army’s striking collapse in the face of the Taliban march left everyone in shock across the world. Although the Afghan army consisted of 350,000 well-equipped troops, it didn't appear to be willing to fight against the lesser endowed Taliban.

There are various reasons for the Afghan army’s unwillingness to fight for a government resented for corruption and populated with warlords. But the US-Taliban deal might be one of the most prominent reasons for the collapse of the Afghan army.

The language of the deal was such that instead of securing the interests of the Afghan army, it ended up giving the Taliban a leeway to capture Afghanistan. Seeing Washington signing a bad deal with the Afghan army's avowed enemy, it sent a signal across the Afghan army's ranks that the US finds the Taliban as an invincible force that cannot be subdued.

After the US withdrawal, the Western-backed Afghan army did not stand a chance of winning the war because they were left in the lurch without air cover and Pentagon's military experience and superiority.

Another fact, which backs the idea that the US-Taliban deal gave the armed group a major impetus to gain dominance across Afghanistan, is the leaked US intelligence estimate that Kabul was going to fall in six months following the American pullout (later estimates squeezed that time frame even tighter).

Although Kabul fell way before the CIA-estimated timeline, it became clear that the US government had accepted the prospect of Taliban ruling the country.

Here's a breakdown of the US deal with the insurgent group.

US withdrawal & foreign terrorist groups

The agreement clearly states that the US and its allies will withdraw from Afghanistan in exchange for the Taliban’s pledge that the group will not allow any foreign terror groups like Al Qaeda to operate across Afghanistan.

This particular clause appears to be the main part of the agreement, supposedly guaranteeing that anti-American terror groups cannot use Afghan soil as they did in the past like for the September 11 attacks.

With this clause, the US justifies its withdrawal because the main reason why Washington was in Afghanistan was because of Al Qaeda's presence in the country. If the Taliban, which is also an anti-American group, promises that they will not allow any foreign terrorist activity, then, for Washington, there is no longer any reason to stay there.

But it still remains unknown whether the Taliban can be trusted regarding keeping foreign fighters out or not.

Prisoner exchange

The agreement includes a prisoner exchange between the US, the Afghan government and the Taliban. According to the deal, the US will work “to expeditiously release combat and political prisoners as a confidence building measure with the coordination and approval of all relevant sides.”

Removing sanctions over Taliban